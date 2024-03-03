In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Fascino 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 80,100 Mileage - 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 125 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 8.2 bhp PS