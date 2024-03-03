In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Fascino 125 Comparison