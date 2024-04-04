In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Urban club 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 91,259 Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 124 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS