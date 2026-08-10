In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm