In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS