In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-