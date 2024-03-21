In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 65,514 Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 87.8 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 5.4 PS PS