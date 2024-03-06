HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDestini Prime vs Raider

Hero Destini Prime vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Destini Prime vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 71,499₹ 95,219
Mileage-67 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124.8 cc
Power9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS PS

Filters
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet - Multi plate type
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,2851,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49995,219
RTO
5,7197,617
Insurance
6,0676,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7902,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the top honchos of the auto sector on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    Car sales up 60% in last 10 years: PM Modi hails auto sector growth at Bharat Mobility 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     