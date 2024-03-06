In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Raider Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 95,219 Mileage - 67 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 124.8 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 11.38 PS PS