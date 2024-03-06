In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 95,219
|Mileage
|-
|67 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
|11.38 PS PS