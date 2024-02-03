In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 59,942
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS