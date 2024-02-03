In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Radeon Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Radeon Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 59,942 Mileage - 73.68 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 109 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS