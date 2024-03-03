In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours.
The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 84,636
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 54.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.38 PS PS