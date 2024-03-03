In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Jupiter 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 76,000 Mileage - 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 124 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 8.15 PS PS