Hero Destini Prime vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Saathi
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 71,499₹ 85,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5 l-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1809 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm-
Height
1154 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
778 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
1-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,28589,860
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49985,999
RTO
5,7190
Insurance
6,0673,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7901,931

