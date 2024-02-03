HT Auto
Hero Destini Prime vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Destini Prime vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 71,499₹ 86,700
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124 cc
Power9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS

Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.6124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,2851,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49986,700
RTO
5,7198,966
Insurance
6,0676,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7902,199

