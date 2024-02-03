In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.