In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Smak
|Brand
|Hero
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.