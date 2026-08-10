In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-