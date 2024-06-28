HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesDestini Prime vs Accelero X-Pro

Hero Destini Prime vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Accelero x-pro
BrandHeroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 71,499₹ 58,100
Range-54 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5 l-
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Length
1809 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1280 mm
Height
1154 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
778 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
1-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,28561,508
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49958,100
RTO
5,7190
Insurance
6,0673,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7901,322

