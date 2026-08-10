In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Mx3
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|85-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours