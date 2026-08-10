hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDestini Prime vs MX3

Hero Destini Prime vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Mx3
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 69,430₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-85-100 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Destini Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 l-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1809 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm-
Height
1154 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
778 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
225 km80-90 km
Max Speed
85 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic type-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology, Boot LightRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,7781,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
69,4301,14,509
RTO
5,8540
Insurance
6,4944,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7572,554

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers