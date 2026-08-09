In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|M-5
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|-
|100-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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