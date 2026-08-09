In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes