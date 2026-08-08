In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS