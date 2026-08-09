In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS