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Hero Destini Prime vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 69,430₹ 80,852
Mileage56 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc123.94 cc
Power9.09 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 l10.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1809 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1285 mm
Height
1154 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg114 kg
Saddle Height
778 mm791 mm
Width
729 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
225 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
85 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Electric
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone TypeDiamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic typeHydraulic Type
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology, Boot LightSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,77894,164
Ex-Showroom Price
69,43080,852
RTO
5,8546,968
Insurance
6,4946,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7572,023
Expert Rating
-

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