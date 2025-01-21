In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS