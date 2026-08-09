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Hero Destini Prime vs Hero Electric Nyx

In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Destini Prime vs Nyx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Nyx
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 69,430₹ 0.62 Lakhs
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Destini Prime Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 l-
Ground Clearance
155 mm140 mm
Length
1809 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm-
Height
1154 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg68 kg
Saddle Height
778 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
225 km
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic type-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology, Boot LightIntegrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah48 V, 28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,77860,990
Ex-Showroom Price
69,43060,990
RTO
5,8540
Insurance
6,4940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7571,310

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