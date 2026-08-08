In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
NPS Cargo vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|O3
|Brand
|HCD India
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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