In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Queen sx
|Brand
|HCD India
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.