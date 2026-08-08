In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|HCD India
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.