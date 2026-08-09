In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Lithino 2.0
|Brand
|HCD India
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 71,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.