In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|HCD India
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|51.2 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.