HCD India NPS Cargo vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 54,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nps cargo Mitra
BrandHCD IndiaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 54,500₹ 73,999
Range70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 16, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 16-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
300 kg-
Kerb Weight
80 kg58 kg
Underseat storage
5 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Quad Shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,50082,026
Ex-Showroom Price
54,50073,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1711,763

