HCD India NPS Cargo or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour.