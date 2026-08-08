In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|HCD India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)