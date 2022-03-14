Saved Articles

HCD India NPS Cargo vs Merico Electric Merico Evanka

In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Merico Electric Merico Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Merico Evanka
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
Evanka STD
₹62,505*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,50062,505
Ex-Showroom Price
54,50062,505
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1711,343

