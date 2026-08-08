In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs XGT VP Comparison