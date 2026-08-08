In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|E-luna
|Brand
|HCD India
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|110-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours