HCD India NPS Cargo vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Kollegio Plus
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,50068,010
Ex-Showroom Price
54,50065,490
RTO
02,520
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1711,461

