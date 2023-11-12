In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less