In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|S1
|Brand
|HCD India
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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