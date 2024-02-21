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HCD India NPS Cargo vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nps cargo S1
BrandHCD IndiaiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 80,850₹ 54,999
Range70 km/charge75-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh2.1 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
60 V 26 Ah
₹80,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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HCD India NPS Cargo Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm-
Additional Storage
5 L18 L
Kerb Weight
1100 kg101 kg
Height
1100 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 16, Rear :- 3.0 - 16Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Quad ShockAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
5 L18 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years1.6 Years
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh2.1 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,62758,446
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85054,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7773,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8181,256

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