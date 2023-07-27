Saved Articles

NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,50087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
54,50075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1711,891

