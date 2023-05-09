In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
NPS Cargo vs Activa 6G Comparison