In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Winn-x
|Brand
|HCD India
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours