HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.