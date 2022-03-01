In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Eddy
|Brand
|HCD India
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.54 Kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.