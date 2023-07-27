In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price).
The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
