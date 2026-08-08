In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
NPS Cargo vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nps cargo
|Destini prime
|Brand
|HCD India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,850
|₹ 69,430
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-