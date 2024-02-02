In 2024 Hayasa Ojas or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Hayasa Ojas Price starts at Rs. 80,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
Ojas has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.