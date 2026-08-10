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HomeCompare BikesNirbhar vs Notte125

Hayasa Nirbhar vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Nirbhar vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Notte125
BrandHayasaVespa
Price₹ 65,550₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-

Filters
Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hayasa Nirbhar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm
Height
1030 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
BasketAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
EMI
1,484NaN

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