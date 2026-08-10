In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Nirbhar vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nirbhar
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hayasa
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,550
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours