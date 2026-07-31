In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Nirbhar vs Raider Comparison