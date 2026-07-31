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Hayasa Nirbhar vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Nirbhar vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Raider
BrandHayasaTVS
Price₹ 65,550₹ 82,860
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-

Filters
Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hayasa Nirbhar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm2070 mm
Height
1030 mm1028 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph99 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LEDLED
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BasketintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07995,526
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55082,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
3,5296,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4842,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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