In 2024 Hayasa Nirbhar or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Nirbhar vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Jupiter Brand Hayasa TVS Price ₹ 65,550 ₹ 73,340 Range 90 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. -