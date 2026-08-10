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HomeCompare BikesNirbhar vs Racer [2020-2024]

Hayasa Nirbhar vs Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]

In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Racer [2020-2024]
BrandHayasaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 65,550₹ 76,000
Range90 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-

Filters
Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hayasa Nirbhar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm1890 mm
Height
1030 mm1130 mm
Width
720 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
230 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BasketAnti Acceleration Lock
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07976,000
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55076,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4841,633

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